Coeur d'Alene Police are currently investigating after finding an injured man in the middle of the road near N. 23rd Street and Coeur d'Alene Avenue. Police are not yet saying how he was injured, as the investigation is ongoing.
The man was transported to Kootenai Health for medical treatment.
At this time, roads are back open after being temporarily closed. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public.
This is a developing story, and will be updated with new information as it is released.