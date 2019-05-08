Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Colville gas station Tuesday night.
Colville City Police responded to the robbery call around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Chevron at 370 West 5th Ave with assistance from the Stevens County Sheriff's Office and Chewelah Police.
Police say no injuries were reported and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
The suspect description from police is as follows: "White male, 6’ to 6’ 2”, approximately 160-180 lbs. with an athletic build and blue eyes, late 20’s to mid 30’s, possible tattoo on right shoulder blade area. The suspect was wearing black pants, a gray sweater, a black and yellow make shift ski mask and black gloves. The firearm produced was a semi-auto pistol."
Anyone with information on this robbery should contact Colville City Police at 509-684-2525 or Stevens County dispatch at 509-684-2555