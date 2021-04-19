Police investigating bank robbery at Post Falls Wells Fargo

Post Falls Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened at the Wells Fargo Bank on Polston Avenue Monday afternoon.
Police say that at around 1:50pm, the Post Falls Police Department as well as the FBI were notified of the robbery.
They provided these photographs of two people they would like to question about the incident. The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-twenties to mid-thirties with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark colored sweatpants, and a red and white bandana as a face mask.
If you can identify these people, call the Post Falls Police Department at (208)-773-3517.