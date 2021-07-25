UPDATE: JULY 25 AT 11:36 A.M.

The pilot who crashed at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Saturday has been identified as Dale "Snort" Snodgrass, a F-14 pilot with nearly 5,000 hours in a Tomcat.

According to the U.S. Naval Institute, Snodgrass was a former Top Gun instructor and was awarded Fighter Pilot of the Year in 1985.

According to The Aviation Geek Club, Snodgrass grew up in Long Island where his father was a test pilot. He attended the University of Minnesota, receiving a BS in Biology before enrolling in the Navy ROTC program as a pilot-in-training. 

In his time with the Navy, Snodgrass received several different honors including a bronze star for leadership and valor.  

Dale "SNORT" Snodgrass

After Snodgrass retired from the navy, he became a noted airshow performer, participating in over 850 shows. 

The plane he was flying Saturday was a SIAI-Marchetti SM.1019.

UPDATE:

One is dead after a small plane crashed at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

Officials said that the small 2-person plane was found engulfed in flames near one of the taxiways.

The FAA and NTSB are traveling to the airport later Saturday to begin a formal investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

LEWISTON, Idaho - Emergency crews are responding to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport for reports of a small airplane crash.

