YAKIMA, Wash. - Yakima police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
Yakima Police Department (YPD) Captain Jay Seely said the attack appeared to be targeted. YPD is working to figure out what motivated the deadly shooting, and they do not think there's a threat to the public.
The victim, 33-year-old Daniel Bridges of Yakima, was found near the 1300 block of W. King Street around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
YPD is asking anyone who may have information to call (509) 575-6200.