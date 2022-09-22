SANDPOINT, Idaho - Sandpoint Police are investigating an alleged homicide on Wednesday night.
Police say they got a call from someone reporting a suspicious death at the Best Western Edgewater hotel.
When deputies got there, they found an 86-year-old woman deceased in her hotel room.
Police believe she was strangled by her 57-year-old son who was at the scene.
The man was taken into custody, and police say there is no threat to the public.
According to police, the victim and suspect were both from Arizona and in the area visiting friends.
Police will release more information once family is notified and the autopsy is completed.