UPDATE: Police say the pedestrian hit by train is dead.
Investigators will be on scene for several hours. There is no traffic impact due to the incident.
Spokane, WA - Spokane Police Major Crimes Detectives are investigating an accident between a train and a pedestrian.
Officers say the person had been on the BNSF train tracks at West Third and Sunset Highway, near Browne's Addition, when they were hit by a train.
Paramedics took them to the hospital, where the person is fighting for the life.
Police say the pedestrian isn't a railway employee, so they didn't have any reason to be on the tracks. Detectives are now trying to figure out why they were there.
Officers say the crash isn't impacting any nearby roads, and as far as they know, all the roads on the rail line aren't effected. However the train that hit the pedestrian is currently stopped as of Tuesday night.
The speed of the train and conditions of the tracks at the time of the accident are still under investigation.