RATHDRUM, Idaho - Rathdrum Police are investigating a report of shots being fired at Lakeland High School Wednesday morning.
The Lakeland Joint School District says a teacher thought she heard shots fired in the school, initiating a lockdown.
Rathdrum PD is on campus checking for any safety concerns, but the district says no evidence of any threat has been found.
"Law enforcement and LHS Admin are meticulously checking the building," a message from the District Superintendent reads.
The lockdown was eventually lifted and police are working to clear rooms in the school.
KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene looking for more info.
