UPDATE: Police say that during a fight, that witnesses claimed a white truck hit a pedestrian and sent them into the river.
Police are using an air drone with heat detectors along with a helicopter to search the area. It is not confirmed that anyone fell into the river.
No one has been taken to the hospital.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
UPDATE: Police tell us they are searching for someone in the water after witnesses claimed a car pushed someone into the river during a fight.
However, police say they have no current evidence that anybody was hit or sent into the river.
They are using a helicopter and K9s to search the water and the shoreline.
Please avoid the area.
SPOKANE - There is heavy law enforcement presence on E. South Riverton Ave. after reports of a water rescue.
