SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to an event on Pines and Mansfield in Spokane Valley on Sunday morning, Jan. 30. The details of the event have not been released, only that there was an investigation of shots fired.
Deputies in tactical gear used a battering ram on one of the shops to gain entry at a shopping center just north of I-90. There have been no updates as to whether a suspect was apprehended, nor whether anyone was hurt in the event.
The scene was beginning to clear just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
