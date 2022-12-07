Police investigating shooting at the GoGo Heights apartments in north Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shots-fired called near Colton and Weile.
 
According to SPD Lieutenant Nate Spieling, police received a report of a shot fired and an argument in the GoGo Heights apartment. He could not confirm if it happened in the parking lot or in a unit. 

Police have yet to find any victims, and they don't know what the argument was about. There are no suspects at this time.
 
Police recovered a bullet that went into an unrelated apartment, but nobody was injured in that unit.
 
SPD will continue processing the scene and will seek a search warrant to help collect evidence. 

