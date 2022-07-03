SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on scene at north Belt St., investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 3 around 5:30 p.m.
Information is limited as investigations are still underway, but SPD confirms one person was shot and is unknown condition. No suspect is in custody at this time, but SPD states they do not believe there is danger to the public.
Belt St. is closed from Crown St. to Sanson St., and Everett St. is closed from Belt St. to Elgin St. while crews investigate. SPD asks the public to please avoid the area for the time being.
Major Crimes Division is assisting in the investigation.
