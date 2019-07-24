Spokane Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on Monroe and W. Frederick Ave., just south of the Garland District.
Police tell KHQ that they received a service call about a man claiming people were shooting at him. When they arrived they found the man in possession of a fire arm that had went off, striking him.
The man was determined to be a convicted felon and was not legally allowed to possess a fire arm. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital.
His condition is not known tonight.