Updated: April 8, 2021 @ 9:34 am
The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are now investigating after a single shot was fired near the Best Western in North Spokane.
Police said nobody was injured and there's no threat to the public.
Currently in Spokane
