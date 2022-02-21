REARDAN, Wash. - Police in Reardan (RPD) are working with law enforcement in St. Louis County, Missouri after learning that a 12-year-old female student in Reardan was being contacted by a 30-year-old man from the Missouri on social media.
Police said the 30-year-old was speaking to the young girl with "immoral purposes." The schools' security officer intercepted the messages through security measures in the cyber communications network.
The student's parents were urged to reach out to Spokane's Crime Check to look into the communications, due to the family living in Spokane County. The family reported the response from Crime Check was to keep an eye on the situation and reach out again if any further communications took place between the adult male subject and the student. According to the release, the school's security officer was not satisfied with Crime Check's response.
The situation was then brought to RPD who got in contact with law enforcement in Missouri. A detective from the Cyber Sex Crimes division told RPD they are actively investigating the situation. They stated they are taking the incident seriously, they have learned the location of the 30-year-old, and they are broadening their investigation to cover not only this complaint, but to also ensure no other minors in the area or abroad are being victimized.
"The Reardan Police and Reardan School Security Officer Brian Scott want to remind parents to closely monitor their children’s use of social media to prevent them from being victimized in this manner," RPD said.
Brian Scott also states the parents of the student are engaged in her activities on social media and, "have been pivotal in assisting the investigation."
Last updated on Feb. 21 at 3:00 p.m.