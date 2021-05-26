GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Airway Drive and Cochran Road is shut down in Grant County due to a police investigation. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says to take alternate routes.
Police investigation in Grant County shuts down area near Airway Drive
