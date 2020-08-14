Update: The Eastern Washington University Police Department says a bronze statue of a child believed to have been stolen about two months ago has been located.
EWU PD received a tip Thursday from a woman who had been cleaning in an area and located the statue under a tarp behind an apartment complex.
EWU PD had reported the statue being stolen back in mid-June.
Previous coverage: Eastern Washington University Police is asking for the public's help after a bronze statue of a child was stolen from campus this past weekend.
"If you see it, please call EWUPD at 509-359-7676," EWU Police tweeted on Tuesday.
The statue of the child was on a bench at EWU's campus, which also has a nameplate displaying 'Michael' on the armrest. There is also a laptop on the child's lap.
A statue of Sacajawea was stolen from a garden on EWU's campus in 1997, according an article from The Spokesman-Review in 2015. The statue was reportedly sawed off, leaving just the statue's base and feet in the garden. The article mentions rumors that the statue was dumped off a dock into Fish Lake.
"Some volunteer Spokane County Sheriff divers even went in to look, but no statue was found - then or ever. Its whereabouts remain a mystery," Stefanie Pittit wrote.
