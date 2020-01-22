UPDATE 10:10 P.M.
Seattle Police Department are looking for two or men in connection with Wednesday night's shooting on Pine Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue.
According to police, witnesses saw two or more male suspects in a disturbance and began shooting at each other before fleeing the scene.
According to Harborview, the 9-year-old victim improved to satisfactory condition, one man in satisfactory and one woman in critical. Four patients were treated and released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s tip line at (206) 233-5000.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE 9:00 P.M.
According to Seattle Police, the shooting near Pike Place on Wednesday that killed one and injured seven is not a random incident.
According to Chief Carmen Best, said multiple people were involved with a dispute in front of McDonald's.
First responders transported five victims to Harborview Medical Center with an additional two patients who transported themselves.
According to police, a 50-year-old woman is in critical condition with a 9-year-old boy in serious condition.
The other five patients are in stable condition.
According to Harboview, victims are injured in the legs, glutes, chest and abdomen.
Police are still working to find the suspect.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, they have received seven people who were injured during the shooting with at least one dead.
According to KIRO 7, one of the seven is in critical condition with another victim being a child.
The person who died is reportedly a woman between the age of 40 and 50.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Seattle Fire Chief is reporting that one person is dead and five are in critical condition after a shooting near Pike Place Market in Seattle.
According to KIRO 7, the shooting happened near Third Avenue and Pine Street before 5 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a shooting near Pike Place Market Wednesday evening.
According to KING 5, Seattle Police are reporting multiple victims associated with the shooting but their conditions are unknown at this time.
The Seattle Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area near 4th Avenue and Pine Street.
A suspect has fled the scene and police are searching for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.