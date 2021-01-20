UPDATE: Police were able to locate Barajas and take him into custody for outstanding warrants and other charges. The Grant County Sheriff's office thanks community members who called 911 to report spotting Barajas.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Police are looking for Michael Cera Barajas in the area of Stratford Road and Maple Drive in Moses Lake.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's office, Barajas is believed to be dangerous and may be armed. They are asking you to avoid the area.
More information is given in this Facebook Live video from the Grant County Sheriff's office.
