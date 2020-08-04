LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Police Department says a city public works truck has been stolen.
LLPD says a Liberty Lake Public Works yard was burglarized and the city truck was stolen. The truck is a 2018 white Ford F-350 crew cab with WA license plate 61570D. The truck also has Liberty Lake city stickers on both sides and red and yellow reflective stripes on the tailgate.
LLPD clarifies the truck is similar to the one pictured but is a crew cab.
If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding the burglary, please called Liberty Lake Police Department at 509-755-1140.
