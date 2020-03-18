Police are looking for witnesses after three people were sent to the hospital after an altercation.
According to Spokane Police, the altercation took place around 2:00 p.m. on 5400 N. Regal Street.
According to Police, two men were shot. One of the shooting victim's left the area and showed up at a hospital before police arrived. The second man was taken to the hospital by medics.
Police said a third person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.
Police said the victims do not have life-threatening injuries and no arrests have been made.
Police are still investigating and are asking witnesses to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233 and reference incident 2020-20047464.
