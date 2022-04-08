SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley man told law enforcement he was held up by two men armed with air-powered pistols when he was trying to leave his apartment Wednesday.
Valley deputies were alerted to the situation when dispatch told them they have received several "open" 911 calls from the area. Dispatch said someone had called the emergency line but no one spoke directly into the phone.
When they arrived at the complex in the 15700 block of E. Sprague Ave, the man told them that a pair of males had held him there against his will. The suspects apparently believed he had stolen their friend's wallet.
The suspect men had blocked off all avenues of escape, but a friend of the victim arrived and "coaxed" the victim past the two men.
The victim told deputies on of the men, 40-year-old Christopher S. Benefield, had taken his car keys and attempted to steal his car before running and jumping over a fence.
Deputies brought in a K9 unit and tracked Benefield down in another apartment complex where he was detained. He was found with an air pistol and the victim's car keys.
Benefield was booked on unlawful imprisonment, attempted motor vehicle theft and harassment. His bond has been set at $5,000.
The second suspect has not been found, but deputies say they've identified him.