Update: The Lewiston Police Department says 16-year-old Catrianna Torgerson has been located safely.
Previous coverage:
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Lewiston Police Department is looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen over two weeks ago.
According to LPD, 16-year-old Catrianna Torgerson was last seen leaving for school on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 a.m. Police say she is a missing/runaway juvenile. The last contact made with Torgerson was in Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Torgerson, please contact the Lewiston Police Department 208-746-0171 or your local law enforcement agency. You can also contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
