PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a mom has been arrested after admitting to killing her three young kids.
Phoenix PD said a 3-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl and 7-month old girl died at the home near 24th St and Southern Ave. Monday evening. The mother is 22 years old and had recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.
According to KPNX, firefighters initially responded to a drowning call and attempted lifesaving efforts, but each child died at the scene. The parents and another adult relative were at the home during that time.
Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the children and investigators interviewed the parents to try and piece together what happened.
The woman will be booked later Tuesday on three counts of first-degree murder.
