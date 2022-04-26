CHELAN, Wash. - A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects.
Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
Deputies found mother Lynndelle Burkhart and son Cole Robinson in the home, both dead with gunshot wounds.
The sheriff's office said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting and are not looking for suspects. They also don't believe there is an active threat to the community.