SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents are outlining details surrounding a brutal murder on Spokane's South Hill. The victim was the ex-wife of the suspect. Detectives believe he strangled her and then set her body on fire.
The suspect, Yasir A Darraji, will make a first court appearance Monday afternoon.
According to police, the female victim was found in her burning car near 27th and Fiske Street Thursday night. Investigators say they found what they believe is some kind of accelerant all over the victim's clothing. They say her face was so badly burned, there was a struggle to make a positive ID.
Court documents reveled the victim is a former Gonzaga employee who expressed concerns about her safety to coworkers.
During interviews, detectives say witnesses told them the victim and Yasir had a nasty divorce. One friend told police Yasir was very angry his ex-wife was 'going to night clubs.' He also allegedly told a friend he wanted his ex-wife to leave their children and go back to Iraq, and that if she didn't, he would kill her.
The night the victim was murdered, witnesses say she had plans to pick up the son she shared with Yasir.
Police also interviewed another woman involved with Yasir. They say she told them he would be violent with her and at times strangle her. This same girlfriend went on to tell police Yasir always had a large amount of gasoline at his apartment.
This is a developing story. We will post more details as they become available.
KHQ's Hayley Guenthner has spoken with friends who were close with Yasir. They say he was a hardworker and devoted dad. One friend who say Yasir just hours before the homicide said nothing was out of the ordinary, and he was 'shocked' to hear this news.
