WOODLAND PARK, Colorado - Investigators are now calling the disappearance of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth suspicious.
According to the Woodland Park Police Department, they do not believe Berreth has intentionally avoided efforts to find her.
She was last seen Nov. 22, Thanksgiving day. Her cell phone was later pinged in southern Idaho. She and her fiance, Patrick Frazee, share a one-year-old daughter who he is currently taking care of, according to the Associate Press.
According to police a search is continuing at Frazee's property.
A donation fund has been set up for Berreth's family at Wells Fargo under her name.
The investigation is ongoing.
See previous coverage on this story here: