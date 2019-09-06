A suspect is in custody after a shooting in North Spokane overnight that left one victim with minor injuries.
Thursday just before midnight, police received reports of a suspicious circumstance call. Upon arrival at the area of Perry and Wabash, officers were told by neighbors they had found blood at the scene.
Holy Family Hospital called police shortly after saying a person who had just been shot arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.
The victim who was shot sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
A suspect was in custody and was being interviewed by detectives early Friday morning.
The block of Wabash between Helena and Perry was expected to be closed for a few hours Friday morning as the scene was processed by Major Crimes Detectives.