SPOKANE, Wash. - Someone was shot in the face Tuesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Police said it happened at the Coeur d'Alene Plaza Apartments on N. Howard Street. They received the report around 4:30 a.m.
Officers reportedly forced their way into the building and found two males, one of whom had a gunshot wound to the face and head but was still alive.
The unharmed male is being questioned and the other was taken to the hospital. Major Crimes is investigating now.
This is a breaking news story, KHQ is working to confirm more information.