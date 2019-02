Watch again

Officials tell KHOU-TV the tiger was well fed, but the cage was secured by a nylon strap and screwdriver. Officials say it could easily open and the tiger could have gone on a "rampage."

The tiger was taken to an animal shelter and will be transferred to an undisclosed animal sanctuary in Texas.

It's legal to own a tiger in Texas if the owner has a wild game permit. But it is illegal to have a tiger in Houston.

