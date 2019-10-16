Update: There is an increase in police presence at Deer Park High School Wednesday following a social media threat.
Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at DPHS Wednesday morning after the school said a potentially violent threat was posted on Snapchat, which targeted a specific group of students.
Officers have been investigating the threat, finding it came outside of the Deer Park area.
Families were notified about the post Tuesday night, but the school told KHQ that class is scheduled as normal because officers say they don’t believe the threat is a real or credible.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson observed the parking lot at DPHS being particularly empty, with a parent telling her hardly any kids are in class, terrified from the school shooting threat.
An extremely empty parking lot at DPHS this morning.— KHQ Stephanie Stevenson (@KhqStevenson) October 16, 2019
One mom just said hardly any kids are in class, terrified from the school shooting threat @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/kNaeq5qHLQ
Previous coverage: DEER PARK, Wash. - There will be an increased police presence on the Deer Park High School campus following a school shooting threat made on social media against the school.
According to the Deer Park School District's website, school officials received information about a potential violent threat made against "a small and specific group of students at the high school."
Deer Park High School Principal, Joe Feist, sent out a recorded voice message to Deer Park High School parents around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night detailing the threats made against the school.
Administrators worked with the Deer Park School District's School Resource Deputy and the Spokane County Sheriff's office to gather information and investigate whether the threat was credible.
Law enforcement do not believe the threat is credible, but plan to stay in close contact with the district while investigating the threat.
According to the Deer Park School District's website, Sheriff's deputies and district administrators have been able to confirm that the threat came from outside the Deer Park area.
The Spokane County Sheriff's office is now working alongside the Spokane Police Department to find the individual or individuals involved in posting the threats.
