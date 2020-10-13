Police pursuit ends in crash after an 11-year-old boy steals school bus

BATON ROUGE, Louis. - People in a Louisiana community are left stunned after a school bus crashes following a joy ride by an 11-year-old boy.
An 11-year old boy in Baton Rouge somehow got access to a school bus Sunday morning and took off in it.
Police pursuing the stolen school bus before 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
The chase ending about 11:30 when it hit a gas line and a tree.
Libby Smith, whose yard the bus ended up in and another nearby resident taking it all in stride.
"This is not your typical Sunday. Sunday afternoon for sure," Smith said.
The 11-year old boy was booked into juvenile detention on multiple charges including an aggravated assault charge for intentionally trying to strike a vehicle.
