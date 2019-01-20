1/21 Update:

Spokane Police say they served a search warrant on the vehicle they believe was involved in the drive-by shooting. Officers recovered three handguns and a rifle. Detectives say one of the firearms was listed as stolen.

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested two men after a house was target and shot several times in a drive-by shooting.

On Sunday Night, Spokane Police Officers responded to a fight call on the 2400 block of North Atlantic Street. Officers cleared the area and then several hours later responded back to the same location for a shooting call.

The house had several bullet holes in it, but nobody inside was injured. Victims told authorities the shooting was retaliation for the earlier fight call. Police were given a description of the vehicle and after a short period of time, officers located the vehicle not far from the scene and two people were arrested.

21-year-old Chantz Piper was charged with four counts of 1st degree assault and drive-by shooting. The second suspect, 21-year-old Andrew Buchanan was charged with four counts of 1st degree assault, drive-by shooting and 1st degree unlawful possession of a firearm.