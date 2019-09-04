The Coeur d'Alene Police Department has released the name of the suspect killed Wednesday morning in an officer-involved shooting.
According to police, 29-year-old Fares J. Al Samno charged at an officer with a knife in his hand.
Officers attempted to calm the man by talking to him, however he continued to aggressively approach the officers.
Officers attempted to control the man with tasers and bean bag rounds before firing gunshots.
Life saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fares J. Al Samno had multiple prior criminal offenses including DUI, misdemeanor theft, probation violation and possession of controlled substance.