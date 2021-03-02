SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - Spokane Valley Police released new photos of a possible suspect in a Saturday night shooting and car theft suspect that put a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of Black Angus at the Spokane Valley Mall around 8 p.m.
The first caller said they saw two men fighting and one was shot. The suspect fled the scene in the victim's car, a 2014 Subaru Impreza.
Responding deputies saw a car matching the description of the stolen car travel west on Mirabeau Parkway. Deputies began to follow and the suspect accelerated.
The suspect began to drive at a high rate of speed, crossing into oncoming lanes of travel as the pursuit continued east on Trent.
The pursuit continued until deputies lost sight of the stolen vehicle shortly after the suspect turned north on Forker Road from Burnett Road.
Spokane Valley Police ask anyone with information to contact Major Crimes Detective Mike Drapeau at 509-477-6921.
