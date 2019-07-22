The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have released a sketch of a person of interest in the deaths of a US-Australian couple.
Twenty-three-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found shot to death along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs in British Columbia.
The composite sketch shows a man police say was seen talking to Fowler on the side of the road on the evening of July 14th, just before his death.
He was described as a white, bearded man with darker skin and dark hair. He was seen driving an older model Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood.
Anyone with any information on the case is urged to call the RCMP’s new tip line at 1-877-543-4822.