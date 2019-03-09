Police rescue 26 women during human trafficking, prostitution bust at Seattle massage parlors

SEATTLE - Seattle police say a human trafficking and prostitution ring that was being run out of 11 different "massage parlors" in the city has been busted.
KING5 reports charges were brought against five different spa owners, and a warrant was issued for a sixth person, after raids that were carried out on February 28.
The people who were arrested are alleged to have conspired to lure women to the county with the promise of making large sums of money through legitimate work. But once the victims arrived in the U.S., they were forced into sexual acts at the spas, sometimes working up to 20 hours a day.
The investigation took more than three years of investigation and monitoring activity at the spas before warrants were served.
During the operation, 26 women between the ages of 20 and 60 years old were rescued. Cash and firearms were also recovered by investigators.
The women are now at an undisclosed location receiving help. Police say they're receiving counseling and services to reintroduce themselves into society. But there is a language barrier making efforts more challenging.