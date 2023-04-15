SPOKANE, Wash. – A suspect was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly robbed four businesses in north Spokane with a gun, according to the Spokane Police Department.
Police said the robberies happened between 7:30-9:30 a.m.
In a release, SPD said officers were able to find a suspect in the four robberies and identify a vehicle that was involved. Police later found the suspect's vehicle in Spokane's West Central neighborhood.
The suspect attempted to flee from police, but SPD's SWAT team was able to stop him. According to police, he was taken into custody about 90 minutes after the last robbery.
Investigators are working to learn more about the robberies and the suspect, including looking into whether he was involved in any other crimes.