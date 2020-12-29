Bonner County EMS (BCEMS) reported multiple incidents on the Long Bridge Tuesday night, including a vehicle collision and a pedestrian falling from the bridge into the water. Both situations are under control but traffic was backed up in the area.
At approximately 5:50 pm, BCEMS and other agencies responded to the Long Bridge for a head on vehicle collision. No patients were transported from the crash and drivers sustained only minor injuries.
Just two hours after the crash, authorities responded to a report of a 15-year-old boy falling from the bridge into the water. Police say the boy was trying to walk across onto the pedestrian side of the bridge but due to the lack of visibility slipped and fell into the water. Deputies arrived at the scene and provided the patient a life vest until rescue divers could enter the water. Selkirk Firefighters were able to safely secure the patient and bring him up to the bridge. The boy was in the water for over 30 minutes before being rescued.
The patient was transported to Bonner General Health for treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.