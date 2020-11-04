The Idaho State Police and Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is responding to a multiple vehicle crash Eastbound I90 near milepost 53, just east of Kellogg, Idaho. All eastbound lanes are currently blocked. Please avoid the area, if possible.
Police responding to multi-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-90 near milepost 53, just east of Kellogg
