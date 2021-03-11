Police responding to shooting near Division and Indiana

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, police are responding to a shooting near downtown Spokane. A perimeter has been set up starting at Division and Indiana and extends to Boone. Multiple intersections are blocked off.
The perimeter has been set up to allow dogs a space to work. Police tell KHQ that they're still looking for the suspect. No information is available right now about injuries.
KHQ did see an ambulance leave the scene with lights on.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.