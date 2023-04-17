SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A SWAT situation in Spokane Valley had East Valley High School and Middle School in modified lockdown on Monday morning.
According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:30 a.m., law enforcement responded to reports from a caller who stated a woman had made violent threats.
However once on scene, an investigation determined the the threats had been made days prior. As a precaution, SWAT units remained in place and the area locked down while the investigation was carried out.
None of the claims could be substantiated, and no arrests were made. The scene cleared roughly an hour after it began.
The East Valley schools exited lockdown and continued with normal schedules after deputies cleared the area.
Updated: April 17 at 12 p.m.
A barricade at Sullivan Rd. and Trent Ave. has blocked traffic to the area. Drivers should avoid the area and plan for detours.