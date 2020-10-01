UPDATE: OCT. 2 AT 9:15 A.M.
On Thursday night, police found and arrested a suspect from the drive-by-shooting that resulted in a 15-year-old boy dying yesterday.
Police said Elijah James Davis, a 20-year-old, was booked for first degree murder and drive by shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information, contact Crime Check.
UPDATE: OCT. 1 AT 8 P.M.
According to Spokane Police, the victim who died in Thursday's drive-by-shooting was a 15-year-old boy.
SPD said there are not many details that can be released due to the on going investigation.
UPDATE: OCT.1 AT 5 P.M.
According to Spokane Police, the victim who was shot on Fiske and 5th has died.
SPD said the victim was transported to the hospital just before 3:00 p.m.
Major crimes continues to investigate. Fiske and 5th will be closed for multiple hours.
UPDATE: OCT. 1 AT 4 P.M.
According to Spokane Police, South Fiske and East 5th Avenue will be closed for several hours as SPD Major Crimes detectives investigating the shooting.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A victim was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound at the intersection of South Fiske and East 5th Avenue.
According to Spokane Police, no suspects are in custody.
KHQ crews said there are lots of evidence markets around the area.
SPD said Major Crimes is on the way to the scene to begin investigating.
Traffic is impacted due to the investigation, avoid the area.
Information will be updated as it is received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.