Update, Jan. 28, 6:00 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who was injured in an accidental shooting at a northeast Spokane coffee stand has died, according to Spokane Police.
The shooting took place at the Supreme Bean coffee stand at Hamilton and Ermina and detectives said that the victim was also the shooter.
Previous Coverage:
Spokane's Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a shooting at the Supreme Bean coffee stand, at Hamilton and Ermina.
At this point, all detectives said is that the gunman, is also the only victim.
KHQ is working to gather more information, look for the latest here and on KHQ Local News.
