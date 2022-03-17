UPDATE:
Xaiver has been found! Spokane Police say he was in a car near the apartment complex. Medics are checking him now.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police are searching for a missing 5-year old boy.
According to the alert, the Xavier Jones has autism, is non-verbal, has blonde hair, blue eyes and is missing his two front teeth.
SPD's seeking your help finding a missing 5 year old boy. Xavier Jones has blond hair, blue eyes & is missing his 2 front teeth. He was last seen in the west central area last night & is non-verbal. Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/2zw6aZ9Jwz— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) March 17, 2022
He was last seen near Broadway and Cedar in Spokane around midnight Thursday morning.
Spokane Police say the boy is wearing green shorts and a black top with a pattern on it. He is not wearing shoes.
There is a large search out right now, including a Spokane County Sheriff's helicopter and Spokane Police motorcycle team.
Investigators say Xavier had a fascination with cars, so they are asking everyone in the area to check their outbuildings or garage.
They are also asking for anyone in the area with a ring doorbell camera to check the video.
If you have any information you are asked to call 911.
