PARKLAND, Wash. - A western Washington woman was critically injured after her ex-boyfriend crashed his car into hers at a high speed.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived at the Sherwood Apartments in Parkland Sunday morning to find a two-car collision where one car had crashed into the side of the building.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was trapped inside a Honda and a 37-year-old-man was trapped inside a Volkswagen that had flipped onto its roof.

Both cars were significantly damaged and the drivers had to be extricated by firefighters. The man and woman were both hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies later learned the man and woman had previously been in a relationship, and the woman had recently gotten a restraining order against the man.

Police say the man saw the woman driving in Parkland Sunday morning and t-boned her car at speeds estimated to be at least 50 mph, crushing the side of the car and critically injuring the victim.

The suspect's Volkswagen flipped as well and landed against the side of the apartment building, also seriously injuring him.

Police say the suspect is being guarded by deputies at the hospital and he will be booked into the Pierce County Jail once he is cleared by medical staff.