SANDPOINT, Idaho. - On Monday, Oct. 3, the Sandpoint Police Department responded Monday to a shooting threat against Sandpoint High School posted on TikTok.
While investigators believed the threat was not credible, school resource officers and staff worked with police to interview all students involved.
Just after 11 a.m., police announced a student had admitted to posting the TikTok to create chaos in school. The student has been criminally charged.
Last updated: Oct. 3 at 2 p.m.
