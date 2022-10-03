SANDPOINT, Idaho. - The Sandpoint Police Department has reported a shooting threat at Sandpoint High School the morning of Oct. 3.  

According to the Sandpoint Police Department, a student from the school reported to administration that they saw a comment on Tiktok of an upset student where they reference bringing a gun and shooting up the school.

At this time, The Sandpoint Police Department does not believe this is a credible threat to the school. They are monitoring the situation closely to make sure all student, staff and visitors are safe.

