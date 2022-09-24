KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) have reported finding a 14-year-old boy who had been shot lying in a yard around the 800 block of Garfield Street in the last five minutes of September 23 after several people called in about hearing gunshots.
A 15-year-old boy told police that the two of them had been shot at by someone.
The injured teenager was taken to a hospital and at last word, is in critical but stable condition, according to the press release from KPD.
Currently, KPD believes the shooting was random. Investigation is still underway, but detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 509-628-0333 regarding case 22-072696 or leave an anonymous tip online.