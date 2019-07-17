SPOKANE, Wash. - Police investigating after a woman was found dead inside a northwest Spokane home.
According to the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to 1600 W Shannon Avenue after a caller reported finding a woman inside a home who appeared to have been assaulted.
The woman was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Major Crimes Detectives are continuing the investigation.
Police are working to determine a suspect or suspects. At this time, until they have more information on what happened, they can't say whether the community is or isn't at risk.
However, police urge others to be aware of their surroundings and people who look and act suspicious.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available